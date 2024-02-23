Telangana MLA Lasya Nanditha had escaped two mishaps before ORR Accident

Hyderabad: This is not the first time Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha was involved in a mishap. Prior to this, Lasya was also involved in another mishap.She was once stuck in an elevator.

The second accident had recently occurred on February 13 while she was heading to Nalgonda for a public meeting.



Even though she escaped twice, she was not as lucky the third time around.



Cantonment MLA Lasya Nandita died in an accident on ORR after her car crashed into a flyover.

The MLA's car was involved in two accidents within a span of ten days.

Condolences have been pouring in for the late MLA with CM Revanth Reddy too offering his heartfelt condolences while expressing shock over the news of her demise.