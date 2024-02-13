















Hyderabad: Following reports of irregularities and faults in the construction of the Medigadda barrage, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has invited all the legislators in Telangana Assembly to visit the site, to understand the reasons behind sinking of piers in the structure. Accordingly, all the legislators left for Medigadda. The Chief Minister said that he was ready to arrange a chopper for the Opposition leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao to enable him visit the site. However, Rao was not there in the Assembly.

The bus which started off at the Assembly would reach Medigadda barrage in Manthani by 3 pm and all the MLAs would examine the structure and also view a PowerPoint presentation at the site for two hours.

At 5 pm, they would begin the return journey to Hyderabad.