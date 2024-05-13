Telangana Leaders' Pre-Election Leisure: Football, Cricket, and Temple Visits

Hyderabad: As the final countdown for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana on May 13 begins, political leaders are taking a well-deserved break from the hectic campaign trail, opting for a more relaxed and leisurely approach.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, known for his passion for football, recently indulged in a friendly match at the University of Hyderabad on Sunday. Sporting an 'I.N.D.I.A.' jersey with his name emblazoned on the back, Reddy joined students and Congress workers for an exhilarating game that lasted over an hour.

He played barefoot at times, alongside the students and later leading a team against a side led by NSUI state president Venkat Balmoori who called it a refreshing change from the rigors of the campaign trail.

Not to be outdone, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi took to some gully cricket to unwind from the hectic campaigning. While en route to Shastripuram, Owaisi spotted a group of youngsters engrossed in a cricket match. He stepped out of his car and joined them for a quick game, creating a buzz on social media with a video of his impromptu match.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy chose to spend his time differently, visiting the Balkampet Yellama Temple in Secunderabad to "seek blessings for the well-being and prosperity of all," he said on X, while former Chief minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao reportedly chose to rest at his farmhouse in Erravelli, perhaps taking a moment to recharge before the electoral showdown.

As the Model Code of Conduct mandates a halt to political speeches and campaigning 48 hours prior to polling, leaders made most of the opportunities to wind down, showcasing their interests and connecting with voters on a personal level.

Former minister M Harish Rao, Medak Parliament candidate BRS Venkatarami Reddy, and Dubbak MLA Prabhakar Reddy met at Komati Cheruvu and danced to music. They also went on a mini-vehicle ride, sparking cheers from fans.