Telangana IT minister recalls dad’s selfless service

KARIMNAGAR (PEDDAPALLI): IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu recalled the selfless services of his father and former Speaker of the undivided AP Assembly, Duddilla Sripada Rao, during his 88th birth anniversary on Sunday. The festivities in Manthani town featured a series of commemorative activities that highlighted Sripada Rao's legacy.

"If we do good for 10 people, it should be remembered for 10 generations," the minister said. He lauded Sripada Rao's invaluable contributions, emphasising that his work has left a lasting impact on the community.

Following the tribute, minister Sridhar Babu visited the Government Hospital in Manthani, where he personally distributed fruits and bread to patients and provided new uniforms to the sanitation staff. The minister inaugurated a buttermilk distribution centre at the Manthani bus station — an initiative by the Youth Congress — to offer free buttermilk to the public.