Telangana High Court orders status quo on MLCs appointment

Hyderabad: The Division Bench of Telangana High Court headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Tuesday directed the government and others to maintain status quo on notification issued appointing Kodandaram and Ali, as the MLCs under Governor quota.

This order will be continued till February 8, on which date the High Court will finalize the writ petitions filed by Dasoju Sravan and Satyanarayana, whose names were earlier recommended by the BRS government as MLCs under Governor quota and which were rejected by the Governor on the ground that both the persons had political background.

Meanwhile, the court also issued notices to Kodandaram and Ali to submit their contentions in the petitions filed by BRS leaders. The court faulted in issuing the notification, when the matter is subjudice.