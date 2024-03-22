Telangana High Court Notices to Six Legislators

Hyderabad: Different benches of the Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices in separate election petitions filed against six legislators: Danam Nagendar (Khairatabad), Kunamaneni Sambasiva Rao (CPI, Kothagudem), Kova Laxmi (BRS, Asifabad), Maganti Gopinath (BRS, Jubilee Hills) Yennam Srinvias Reddy (Congress, Mahbubnagar) and G. Madhusudhan Reddy (Congress, Devarakadra). Of these, Gopinath, BRS MLA, faced two election petitions, one each by Md Azharudddin of the Congress and other by V. Naveen Yadav.

The petition against Danam Nagender was filed by P. Vijaya Reddy, who requested the court to declare his election as void. Nagender contested the recent Assembly polls on a BRS ticket but recently joined the Congress. Vijaya Reddy had contested from the Congress. The petition came up before a bench headed by Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy.



Vijaya Reddy in her petition said that Nagendar had not declared the following: three acres of land in Survey No. 205 at Narsingi in the name of his wife; a complaint (FIR. No. 403 of 2023) by election officer, registered with the Narayanaguda police against the polling agents of Nagender for distributing money to voters; criminal cases pending against him.



Justice K. Lakshman issued notice to CPI’s Sambasiva Rao in an election petition filed by a Kothagudem voter, Nandu Lal Agarwal, and sought a response by April 16. Agarwal sought voiding Sambasiva Rao’s election and declaring Jalagam Venkat Rao elected. Agarwal alleged that the CPI MLA had filed an invalid election affidavit in Form-26 as it was notarised by an advocate named Mendu Rajamallu. The MLA had also not mentioned the name of his wife.



In another petition, Justice Lakshman issued notice to Kova Laxmi on an election petition filed by her Congress rival Ajmeera Shyam seeking to set her election aside and declare him the winner. Shyam alleged that Laxmi had failed to comply with the provisions while filing the election affidavit.



In a separate petition, Justice Lakshman issued notice to Maganti Gopinath in an election petition filed by Md Azharuddin and Naveen Yadav, who submitted the Jubilee Hills MLA had submitted wrong details in the election affidavit.