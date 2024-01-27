Telangana High Court: Ex-servicemen to be offered alternative land

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court gave eight ex-servicemen residents of Hyderguda the option to apply for alternative land outside the urban agglomeration, and for the government to pass appropriate orders. The bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar directed the government not to dispossess the petitioners of their land pending consideration of such representation. The bench made the order in a writ appeal filed by Kulwant Singh Chatwal and others. They had earlier moved a single judge seeking a direction to the revenue authorities to assign/issue pattas to the petitioners for the land in Survey No.s 303, 663, 651, 348, 347 and 349 of Jawaharnagar village / Malkaram, Shamirpet mandal, Rangareddy district and direct the respondents not to interfere with the possession and enjoyment of the petitioner over the land. The petitioners, who served in the Indian Army, retired from the service between 1946 and 1976. All of them were domiciled in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh and were drawing pension for the service they have rendered in the Indian Army. In order to rehabilitate the ex-servicemen, the then AP government issued an order in October 1952, by which it assigned 5.977 acres and three guntas in Jawaharnagar to the labour department. The government, later on, framed operating guidelines in order to effectuate the purpose of rehabilitation of ex-servicemen. Later the Jawaharnagar Land Colonisation Cooperative Society was formed which allotted 5.977 acres and three guntas to 149 ex-servicemen. In the wake of several allegations of commission and omission against the managing committee of the society, the collector by proceedings dated 27.10.1968 superseded the managing committee and appointed a co-operative sub-registrar as special officer to manage the affairs of the society. It was the case of the petitioner that in the list prepared by the society consisting of eligible ex-servicemen, their names were not included. They said that as the society itself was disbanded on the complaints made against its functioning, the list had no sanctity. They said that each of the petitioners were put in possession of five cents land in 1974. Thereafter, the petitioners were in possession and had been cultivating the land and no one had interfered with their possession. When despite an earlier round of litigation their cases were rejected they filed the writ petition.

A single judge rejected the plea of the authorities declaring the petitioners ineligible. The single judge said, "The fact that the petitioners are ex-servicemen is not in dispute. Irrespective of whether they satisfy the criteria contained in GO Ms No. 743, the petitioners are still eligible for assignment by virtue of being ex-servicemen, who squarely fall within the ambit of GO Ms No. 1573 dated 18-7-1966. This ground of rejection, therefore, pales into insignificance.” The judge also overruled the ban on assignment by the revenue division officer (RDO), saying, it “cannot be made a ground to frustrate the very scheme, which provides for assignment of land to ex-servicemen. These grounds of rejection, which constitute the basis for the order of RDO, thus, indicate a total non-application of mind on the part of RDO."