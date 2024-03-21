Top
Telangana High Court dismisses Praneeth Rao petition

Vujjini Vamshidhar
21 March 2024 7:11 AM GMT
The petitioner who is under suspension and is being interrogated by Police Officers of the Special Investigation Team headed by ACP Banjara Hills is accused of phone tapping of the opposition leaders prior to 2023
The DSP was arrested by police and the Magistrate court ordered to give him one week police custody. Challenging the lower court orders and complaining that the police are inquiring him round the clock, Praneeth Rao approached the High court. — DC Image

Hyderabad: In a setback to the suspended DSP Praneeth Rao, the Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed the Memorandum of Criminal Revision Petition filed him.

The petitioner who is under suspension and is being interrogated by Police Officers of the Special Investigation Team headed by ACP Banjara Hills is accused of phone tapping of the opposition leaders prior to 2023.

He was arrested by police and the Magistrate court ordered to give him one week police custody. Challenging the lower court orders and complaining that the police are inquiring him round the clock, Praneeth Rao approached the High court.

On Wednesday, Justice Radha Rami heard the contentions of the Senior Counsel Gandra Mohan Rao representing the petitioner and the Public Prosecutor representing the State elaborately and today pronounced orders dismissing the Criminal Revision Petition.

