Leopard succumbs to heatwave in Telangana

As temperatures soar across Telangana, the relentless heatwave and unforgiving conditions have taken a toll on wildlife. In a tragic incident, a leopard was discovered dead in Jadavaraopally, within the Maddur mandal of Narayanpet district.

According to forest officials, the lifeless body of the leopard was found in the scorched paddy fields of Maddur. DFO Veen Vani of Narayanpet expressed concern, revealing that the area, devoid of vegetation, poses a dire challenge for the survival of wildlife. He highlighted that the hillocks in the revenue land of Maddur, where at least four leopards are known to inhabit, offer scant respite from the relentless heatwave.

The demise of the leopard serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for conservation efforts amid worsening climatic conditions. As both humans and animals struggle to cope with the blistering temperatures, it underscores the delicate balance between man and nature in the face of environmental challenges.