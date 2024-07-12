Telangana Health Minister Urges Corporate Hospitals to Follow Clinical Act

Hyderabad: Health minister Damodar C. Rajanarasimha on Thursday asked managements of corporate hospital to follow the norms prescribed under the Clinical Establishment Act and urged them to contribute to the public health sector as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Stating this during a meeting with corporate hospitals managements at the Secretariat on Thursday, Rajanarasimha also discussed with them measures to develop Hyderabad as a medical tourism hub.

He said that the requests made by the hospital managements would be discussed with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and appropriate policy decisions taken.

Corporate hospital owners and representatives requested the minister to release the pending Aarogyasri dues. Rajanarasimha said that the government, for the first time in 14 years, was revising the rates for treatments provided under the Arogyasri Health Care Trust.

Rajanarasimha emphasised on the need to raise quality standards in both government and private hospitals and to provide services with reliability, transparency, and accountability, and announced that separate committees would be appointed for this purpose.

The minister noted that some corporate hospital managements were turning medical services into commercial enterprises. He assured the managements of continuous monitoring of the rampant establishment of hospitals.

Prominent hospitals in Telangana, including Apollo, KIMS, Yashoda, Continental and Medicover, along with representatives from other corporate hospitals, participated in this meeting.