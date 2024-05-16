Telangana HC Upholds No-Confidence Motion Against Yellareddy Council Chairman

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court was not inclined to interfere in the no-confidence motion against the chairman of the municipal council of Yellareddy in Kamareddy district.

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy was dealing with a petition filed by Kudumula Satyanarayana, chairman of the council, on whom a no-confidence motion was moved by its members. He requested the court to stay the said proceedings as the notice issued to him was an abuse of powers by the authorities and there is no legality to it. However, after hearing the petitioner's contentions, the court expressed its opinion that the notices were issued in accordance with the established procedures and legal provisions.

Justice Bhaskar Reddy permitted the motion of no confidence to proceed as scheduled on May 18, while rejecting the petitioner's plea to halt the proceedings. Satyanarayana has been representing the BRS and was elected as chairman in January 2020.