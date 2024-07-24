Telangana HC seeks govt stand in plea claiming BRS land at Kokapet

Hyderabad: Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government, represented by principal secretary (revenue), along with the chief commissioner of land administration, commissioner of HMDA, Ranga Reddy district collector, tahsildar of Gandipet, and the BRS, which was represented by its general secretary, to submit their contentions in the writ petition that challenged allotment of eleven acres land in Kokapet to the BRS party.

Private persons Jakety Ashok Dutt Jayshree and three others, claiming ownership of the said land, submitted documents, including transactions over the said land. The court gave the petitioner counsel the liberty to serve personal notice to the BRS party.

The petitioner’s counsel Murali Manohar argued that the land, situated in survey number 240 of Kokapet village in Gandipet mandal, was allotted to the BRS Party by the previous government at a throwaway price. The land was earmarked for establishing an institute of excellence and HRD.

Jayshree and her family, residents of Hyderbasti, claim that they had inherited the land from their late husband/father, J.M. Ashok Dutt. They pointed out that the property was purchased through a registered sale deed (document no. 928 of 1967) from J.H. Krishna Murthy and said that it was not government land.

The court directed the government to submit their contentions and suggested the petitioner to inform the court, if any constructions had been undertaken on the said land.

The case has been adjourned for further hearing to August 22.