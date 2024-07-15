Telangana HC raps club houses over illegal activities

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court expressed grave concern over the issue that club houses in residential villas have turned into spots of unethical and illegal activities.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy observed that club houses are meant for recreation purposes and are not for playing cards, consuming liquor and carrying out illegal activities.

The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Ch. Hari Govinda Khorana Reddy, a resident of Indu Fortune Fields Villa Houses, at KPHB, Hyderabad. The petitioner complained that police are not taking action against the miscreants who are playing cards in club house in Indu Fortune Fields villas and consuming liquor and sometimes it was noticed that they were consuming drug-like substances. Further, he complained that few members of the club house had complained to the police and one time they had caught 15 persons playing cards and consuming liquor. But, no FIR was registered and thereafter police are not responding to complaints.

The court opined that such illegal activities would have adverse psychological impact on the children, youth and women. Further, the court directed the committee of the association to conduct the general body meeting and solicit opinion of stakeholders to curb illegal activities and come out with a permanent action plan.