Telangana HC Raps CBI for Not Seeking Cancellation of Avinash Reddy’s Bail

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday questioned CBI as to why it had not approached the courts for cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, when it received complaints that he was threatening witnesses in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Justice K. Lakshman was dealing with a petition filed by Shaik Dastagiri, accused-turned-approver in the case, who approached the High Court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Avinash Reddy as his henchmen were threatening him and his family members to depose in favour of the MP.

The court questioned the investigative agency for its onlooker role and observed that CBI as the highest prosecuting agency should have filed a petition seeking cancellation of bail, instead of supporting the petitioner, who had approached the court with such a prayer.

Earlier, the CBI had filed a counter and its counsel argued that Avinash Reddy was a highly influential person, who had influenced certain witnesses in the case.

The CBI counsel also brought to the notice of the court that Dastagiri had submitted several complaints against the accused alleging that he and his family were threatened with dire consequences. It argued that Avinash Reddy had violated the bail stipulations. To the court’s poser, the CBI counsel pointed out that had altered the police to take necessary action.

The CBI counsel also submitted that Suneetha Reddy, daughter of the deceased leader, had challenged the anticipatory bail before they (CBI) could file the petition.

It is further submitted that Dastagiri’s father was attacked by 3-4 assailants in Kadapa on March 8 night and he had sustained injuries.

Senior counsel T. Niranjan Reddy, representing Avinash Reddy, argued that Dastagiri was being provided protection under the witness protection scheme, with a 3+3 gunman, which is higher than the protection provided to MLAs.

As the arguments were not concluded, the court adjourned the case to April 15.