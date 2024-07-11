Telangana HC Orders state to reply on police bias in Nirmal, Bhainsa

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday heard a petition complaining of alleged prejudicial actions by the police of Bhainsa and Nirmal against the majority group in the community, and ordered that the government pleader for the home department let the court know the reaction of the police.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with a writ petition filed by Chintapandu Mahesh and another, residents of Bhainsa Town, who alleged that under Janaki Sharmila, SP of the Nirmal district, the Bhainsa and Nirmal police are registering false cases against the people of the majority group and threatening them. The petitioners alleged that the SP was polarising two faiths. The petitioner foresaw an exodus of the majority community from the town like the Kashmiri pandits.

Senior Counsel L. Ravichander, appearing for the petitioner, pointed out that even popular films like Kashmir Files and Kerala Story are not exhibited in local theatres attributing this to the appeasement of the minority community. The counsel also referred to how the local police acted in a prejudicial manner by exploiting the word “other” and booking unconnected persons with crimes where communal angularities are perceived.

Ravichander pointed out an instance where an FIR was produced before the magistrate 10 days after it was registered by Bhainsa Town police station. Filing multiple FIRs on the same set of facts is also being done when it comes to accused persons from the majority community, it was alleged. The judge ordered the government counsel to inform the response of the government and police by July 25.