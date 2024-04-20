Telangana HC Orders Security for BJP Candidate

Hyderabad: Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Director General of Police and the Warangal police commissioner to provide 1+1 personnel security officers to Aroori Ramesh, BJP candidate from Warangal .

The judge was adjudicating a petition filed by Ramesh, aggrieved upon the decision of the government in withdrawing the security which was provided to him prior to the conclusion of 2023 state elections. He sought 2+2 personnel security cover in view of the threat from political opponents and Maoists.



During the course of arguments, his counsel informed the court that Ramesh was twice MLA from Wardhannapet till December, 2023 and was provided with 3+3 police security till December 14 last. This was withdrawn without issuing notice to the petitioner.



Counsel informed the judge that in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and as a contestant, Ramesh had to move in the public, attend public meetings and programmes, meet leaders on a day-to-day basis, and sought the security in view of the threat perception.

After hearing the contentions of counsel, Justice Vijaysen Reddy directed the DGP and the Warangal police chief to provide 1+1 security gunmen to Ramesh.