Telangana HC Notice to Discom in Contempt Plea

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court ordered notices in a contempt petition against the managing director and other officials of the TS Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL). The bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar was dealing with a contempt case filed by Elife Cycle Management Pvt. Ltd which alleged that the power utility officials had willfully violated court orders. Earlier, a single judge had directed the discom to release an electricity power supply line to the petitioner, a plastic recycling factory situated at Narasappaguda, Kothur mandal in Rangareddy district. The single judge, inter alia, rejected the contention of TSSPDCL that there were dues owned by the previous owner and said that the decision was barred under Section 56(2) of the Electricity Act, 2003. TSSPDCL challenged the order before the division bench which, without interfering with the direction, said that in the absence of the previous owner as a party to the writ petition and by travelling beyond the scope of the writ petition, the power utility could not have recorded a finding that the dues against the previous owner were barred by limitation. The bench set aside that particular finding by granting liberty to the appellants to recover dues against the previous owner. In contempt, the Elife Cycle management alleged that despite the division bench confirming the order of the single judge, the TSSPDCL had deliberately violated the order.

Garbage in amenities area ordered to be removed Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court ordered the Pocharam municipality commissioner to take immediate action to remove garbage from a land earmarked for providing amenities. It was the case of the petitioner, Polagoni Rajender Goud, and another, that their property was being used for dumping garbage. The area, set aside for amenities, is surrounded by houses. The authorities said that the dumping of garbage was temporary. The court directed the Pocharam commissioner to immediately stop dumping garbage and take steps to prevent it from becoming a permanent dumping yard. The court posted the matter after four weeks for compliance. Release 1,300 soda bottle cartons: HC Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the commissioner of prohibition and excise, Nampally, Hyderabad, to release the seized stock of 1,300 cartons of soda bottles. The judge made the order while dealing with a writ petition filed by Ummidi Sandhya Rani, proprietor of Siva Traders, challenging the seizure of the cartons, each containing 20 bottles. It was alleged that three wine bottle cartons were found in the truck carrying the consignment of the petitioner. The petitioner said that the liquor did not belong to her and her consignment of soda bottles cannot be seized by excise authorities. The judge directed that the stock be released subject to the condition that the petitioner executes a bank guarantee for the value of the stock pending further adjudication.



