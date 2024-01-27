Telangana HC Dismisses CBI Revision Petitions

Hyderabad: Justice Sri Sudha of the Telangana High Court dismissed a batch of criminal revisions filed by the CBI against the orders of the special court for economic offenses and CBI cases.

A criminal complaint was lodged against Rajnish Agarwal and others of Vishnu Merchants for cheating at the Customs depot at the inland container depot at Sanathnagar.

Certain violations of payment of duty under the garb of importing material were the main charge against the petitioners. It was the case of the prosecution that small garments of uneven size were sought to be exported in the name of dyed and printed nightwear.

According to the prosecution, the private parties and customs officials acted in collusion leading to the pecuniary loss of over Rs 2.71 crore. The court of first instance discharged the private parties on the ground that the FIR did not make out a case for cheating and conspiracy.

The bench also found that insofar as the customs authorities are concerned, they were charged under the provisions of the Customs Act and the court had no jurisdiction to deal with the same. Accordingly, all accused were discharged. Justice Sri Sudha found no reason to upset the original order and dismissed the batch of revisions.