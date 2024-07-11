Telangana HC deliberates on AICTE’s powers

Hyderabad: Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court heard inconclusively arguments on the power of AICTE to hold back recognition to engineering colleges. The management of Sultan-ul-Uloom Educational Society situated in prime land at Road No. 3, Banjara Hills, is in a civil litigation with regard to title over a portion of land housing the institutions. The college management contended that it has been in existence for decades and the rejection of permission by the statutory authority was wholly without the authority of law. Senior counsel S. Niranjan Reddy appearing for the institutions argued that the said institution is one of the most preferred institutions in the state for over 37 years and have been consistently granted approval by the AICTE from the year 1987. It was further argued that the action of the AICTE in conducting title adjudication while considering extension of approval of the institutions was beyond the scope and authority of the AICTE and the entire action undertaken by the AICTE was contrary to the rules and regulations of the AICTE. On the other hand, senior counsel Chandrasen Reddy appearing for M/s Sheena Agro Farms Pvt Ltd and others contended that the society is running its educational institutions on the petitioner’s property and is not entitled for extension of approval from AICTE. However, the judge adjourned the matter for AICTE to present its arguments. The case will now be heard on July 16.





July 18 deadline for pothole repair report

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed state to submit an action taken report on repairs of potholes in city by July 18. The panel comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar were dealing with a public interest litigation filed by Akhil Sri Guru Teja challenging the non-implementation of the Supreme Court's road safety guidelines issued on March 29, 2022. The petitioner raised concerns about the inaction of state in maintaining roads and footpaths free of potholes and obstructions. Additionally, the petitioner highlighted the failure of state to safeguard manholes and maintain drainage systems in urban areas. Counsel for the petitioner, Chikkudu Prabhakar, informed the court that the gross negligence of state is causing the death of innocent people every hour. He emphasised that the road safety committee should sit every month to ensure safety. However, counsel said the committee was inactive for six months despite the ongoing monsoon season. Counsel also highlighted a recent incident on July 5, where three people died due to poor road conditions in the Mahbubabad district. Additional advocate general [AAG] Imran Khan contended that the state is clearing nalas, inspecting the drainage system, and filling potholes as the monsoon season has started. He requested four weeks to file a report on these actions. The court questioned the AAG on the need for such an extended period if the action has already been initiated and instructed the AAG to file an action-taken report specifically for Hyderabad by July 18. It also instructed to report on actions taken in other districts of Telangana. The matter is posted for further hearing on July 18.

Bail to DFI directors in financial fraud case

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to K. Padma and 3 others in a case of alleged financial fraud by M/s Dhanwantari Foundation International [DFI] to the tune of Rs 3.75 crore. The judge was dealing with a criminal petition filed by directors of different companies floated by DFI. The complainant alleged that directors and persons managing DFI and private limited companies floated by it, induced the complainant and other victims to invest with them by assuring to use the funds for the betterment of the Brahmin community and also assured to give them interest at 11 p.c. to 14 p.c. per annum, based on the period of the investment. It was brought to the notice of the court that debenture certificates were issued to the victims towards the investment made with their floated companies by specifying the mode and rate of payment of interest amount along with principal. Y. Soma Srinath Reddy, counsel representing petitioner argued that complainant allegedly deposited substantial amount in the company and received interest for a substantial period of time. The alleged default by the said company for a short period would not attract any criminal liability and prima facie, it was a civil dispute. He would further contend that no criminal elements were made out to constitute the offences under IPC. The petitioners stated they are apprehending threat of arrest since they are directors of the different companies floated by DFI and a family member of the principal accused. The judge after hearing the parties at length allowed the criminal petition and granted anticipatory bail to the accused’s subject to certain conditions inter-alia executing a personal bond for a sum of Rs 50,000 with two sureties.

2,000 hut dwellers not protected from eviction

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court refused protection for about 2,000 hut dwellers apprehending eviction. The judge, however, facilitated hearing of the case on Friday. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Muthyala Yadi Reddy. Earlier, a writ petition was filed seeking to implement the orders of the revenue divisional officer, Ibrahimpatnam whereby it was directed to take over possession of the disputed lands situated in Papaiguda, Abdullapurmet mandal, also prevent unauthorised encroachments and constructions over the subject lands. The judge directed the SHO, Hayathnagar to extend police aid for taking over vacant possession of the land. However, in the present writ petition it was argued that the said order was obtained by fraud and active connivance of Ibrahimpatnam RDO. It was also contended that the said order is in utter violation of principles of natural justice. The judge, however, directed the matter to be listed along with the pending writ petition for further adjudication.