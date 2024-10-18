Telangana Group-1 exam faces postponement calls

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said all arrangements have been made for the Group 1 services mains examinations to be held from October 21 to 27 even though several aspirants held protests demanding rescheduling the test.

Some candidates met ruling Telangana Congress president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud with their demand, while another group of aspirants had a meeting with BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao seeking the opposition party's help.

Those who met Rao told him that the government is “stubbornly” going ahead with the exam though there are 22 cases pending in courts, the BRS said.

They also told him that injustice is being done to candidates with regard to reservations as well, the opposition party said in a post on 'X'.

The chief secretary, who held a video conference with state public service commission chairperson Mahendar Reddy, district collectors and other officials on conducting the exam on Thursday, said 31,383 candidates are appearing for the Group-1 mains examinations at 46 centers in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajigiri districts.

She said security has been provided at all the centers to prevent any kind of untoward incident. The district Collectors will directly supervise the conduct of the examinations and the concerned Police Commissioners will also make appropriate arrangements, she said.

Meanwhile, several aspirants held a protest at a park at Gandhi Nagar here, demanding postponement of the exams.

The protesters held placards that read 'reschedule Group-1 exams - save Group 1 aspirants'. The protesting aspirants were later taken away by police.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said the aspirants who met him shared their concerns about exam schedules and the impact of certain Government Orders (GOs).

The aspirants have already suffered due to delays in notifications and paper leakages during the previous BRS regime, he said.

“I will take up these issues with the Hon'ble CM and concerned authorities to ensure a transparent and fair recruitment process. We're committed to resolving these challenges and ensuring justice for all aspirants,” he said on 'X'.

BRS leader Rama Rao said the government should positively consider the demand of the aspirants for rescheduling the exams.

Rama Rao assured them that the BRS would stand by them and extend legal help in their fight.



