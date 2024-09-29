Telangana Govt plans to roll out 500 electric buses in state

Karimnagar: The state government will launch 500 electric buses across the state in the first phase to improve the efficiency of the Road Transport Corporation (RTC), said transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

The RTC has signed an agreement with JBM, a private firm, on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis to operate the electric buses. As part of this, around 70 buses have been allocated to the Karimnagar RTC region, with 33 buses inaugurated on Sunday.

Officials have established an 11KV sub-station for charging the buses, along with 14 charging points and the installation of three electric transformers at bus depot-2 in Karimnagar. These buses will operate non-stop routes between Karimnagar and destinations such as Manthani, Jagtial, Godavarikhani, Sircilla, and Kamareddy.

The minister, accompanied by RTC managing director Sajjanar, inaugurated the electric buses during a programme held at Ambedkar Stadium.

Prabhakar stated that after the formation of the Congress government, significant changes were made to strengthen the RTC. As a result, there has been a growing demand for RTC buses in recent times. The government, along with the RTC, Mahila Shakti, and MEMPA, plans to purchase new buses for the convenience of passengers.

Additionally, the government will soon fill all vacant posts in the RTC, including those under Karunya jobs. It is also prepared to implement the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for all RTC employees and workers. By Dasara, the government aims to clear all pending RTC bills, Prabhakar confirmed.

RTC managing director Sajjanar mentioned that the government launched the Maha Lakshmi scheme on December 9, which has been successfully implemented for the past 300 days, up until September 29. So far, 90 crore women have travelled for free on RTC buses.

In the near future, electric buses will be introduced in other districts, including Hyderabad. Proposals are also being considered to operate only electric buses within the ring road of Hyderabad, he added.