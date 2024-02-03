Telangana Govt intervenes, NITHM chief relieved of duties

Hyderabad: The government has responded to the recent upheaval at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM), as brought to light by Deccan Chronicle since January 4.

Following the demands of NITHM staff, the government has relieved Dr S. Chinnam Reddy from the directorship, and Sri Mallepalli Lakshmiah from the special officer position overseeing the Buddhavanam project at Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TSTDC).

The director of the department of tourism, Telangana, Hyderabad, takes charge of NITHM, while the managing director of the TSTDC assumes the role of special officer for the Buddhavanam project with immediate effect.

The orders by Shailaja Ramaiyer, principal secretary to the government, come in response to grave allegations against Chinnam Reddy, including financial irregularities, unauthorised constructions, and mismanagement, as revealed in a CAG report.

Deccan Chronicle’s earlier coverage highlighted the discontent among NITHM staff, citing non-payment of December salaries and a cascade of financial irregularities, including losses exceeding crores due to unauthorised constructions, salary discrepancies, and ventures like 'Tummy Full.'

The relieving of Chinnam Reddy and Lakshmiah, coupled with the government's proactive measures to address the leadership vacuum, has been met with satisfaction