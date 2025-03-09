Telangana Govt. Hosts Grand Wedding for Orphan

Karimnagar: An orphaned young woman, Mounika (formerly Pooja), was married in a grand wedding organised by the district administration at Kala Bharati Auditorium in Karimnagar on Sunday. District collector Pamela Satpathy took the initiative to oversee the event to ensure the bride had a joyful occasion.

Mounika, who lost her parents at a young age, was admitted to Bal Sadhan under the Women's Welfare Department in Karimnagar in 2017. She completed her Intermediate studies and pursued a Multi-Purpose Health Worker (MPHW) course, during which she met Sai Teja from Manthani in Peddapalli district. Their relationship blossomed into love, leading to the arranged marriage after Sai Teja expressed willingness to marry Mounika with his family's approval.

The Women and Child Welfare Department acted as the bride’s family, arranging every aspect of the ceremony, including traditional rituals such as Haldi and Mehendi. Collector Pamela Satpathy blessed the newlyweds, gifting them a letter filled with good wishes for their future.

During her address, Satpathy highlighted Mounika's success in completing nursing education and stressed the government's continued support for orphans. She encouraged Sai Teja and his family to support Mounika’s further education and the studies of her three sisters, also orphaned, to which the family positively responded.

Manakondur MLA Kavvampalli Sathyanarayana sponsored meals for the attendees and lauded the district administration’s initiative. He reaffirmed the commitment of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's government towards women's welfare, citing recent initiatives announced on International Women's Day. The MLA emphasised continued governmental support for orphans and vulnerable women.

District welfare officer M. Sabitha commended the leadership of collector Satpathy and appreciated the collective efforts from government officials, NGOs, district judges, and medical professionals who contributed financially and logistically to ensure the wedding's success.





