Top
Home » News

Telangana Govt Announces IAS Officer Reshuffle

News
DC Correspondent
20 July 2024 4:16 PM GMT
Telangana Govt Announces IAS Officer Reshuffle
x
The state government on Saturday effected a minor reshuffle of IAS officers. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The state government on Saturday effected a minor reshuffle of IAS officers. Former chief electoral officer Vikas Raj, waiting for posting, was posted as special chief secretary in the transport, housing & general administration (coordination with the Centre and Smart Governance) department.

Mahesh Dutt Ekka was posted as principal secretary in the general administration department (GAD). A. Sharath, secretary, tribal welfare, was placed in full additional charge (FAC) as commissioner, tribal welfare. Korra Lakshmi, director, sports, was given FAC as managing director, Telangana State Warehousing Corporation. S. Harish, joint secretary, transport and R&B, was given FAC as special secretary, revenue (disaster management). Radhika Gupta was transferred and posted as additional collector (local bodies), Medchal-Malkajgiri district.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Govt reshuffle of IAS officers Telangana Govt reshuffle IAS officers Telangana news 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick