Telangana Govt Announces IAS Officer Reshuffle

Hyderabad: The state government on Saturday effected a minor reshuffle of IAS officers. Former chief electoral officer Vikas Raj, waiting for posting, was posted as special chief secretary in the transport, housing & general administration (coordination with the Centre and Smart Governance) department.

Mahesh Dutt Ekka was posted as principal secretary in the general administration department (GAD). A. Sharath, secretary, tribal welfare, was placed in full additional charge (FAC) as commissioner, tribal welfare. Korra Lakshmi, director, sports, was given FAC as managing director, Telangana State Warehousing Corporation. S. Harish, joint secretary, transport and R&B, was given FAC as special secretary, revenue (disaster management). Radhika Gupta was transferred and posted as additional collector (local bodies), Medchal-Malkajgiri district.