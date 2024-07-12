Telangana Government warns action if Dharani complaints are junked

Revenue staff handling Dharani portal Thursday were warned that action would be taken against them if they continue to reject genuine complaints from farmers without properly verifying them.



"If any complaint is rejected without valid reason, the concerned officer will face action. We asked the staff in revenue department to go over thoroughly and find a permanent solution," sources said.



The Dharani portal is meant to address genuine complaints of farmers in a transparent manner. However, senior revenue officials said they received complaints that the staff reject all complaints without valid reasons.



After the Congress government came to power in Telangana, revenue department officials started addressing complaints received on the portal. It was reported that more than 70,000 complaints were received on the Dharani portal including Praja Vani being held in district collectorates and Praja Darbar in Praja Bhavan.



The government is planning to revise the single module acceptance of land details on Dharani portal. The previous government made at least 13 modules on the portal.



"Applicants submit complaints related to corrections in names, caste, survey numbers and land details. After scrutinizing the complaints, senior officers including collectors take a final decision. We asked the mandal level revenue officers to carefully examine the complaints. Farmers must get genuine data on their lands without any irregularities. After clearing the complaints, the government would modify the Dharani portal for facilitating farmers in protecting the land rights," sources added.