Telangana Government to collect people's opinion on Rythu Bharosa: Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

Hyderabad: In an attempt to weed out ineligible beneficiaries from availing Rythu Bharosa, the state government will conduct meetings to collect suggestions from people, including intellectuals, government employees and experts, to prepare a roadmap for the strict implementation of farmer support scheme.

In his interaction with media persons at his chamber in Secretariat, revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that the state government has found irregularities in implementing the Rythu Bandhu scheme during the previous BRS government. “More than five lakh acres of land was converted into non-agriculture, commercial and residential by their owners. But they received money from the state government for agriculture under the Rythu Bandu scheme,” he said.“After careful examination, the government has decided to take public opinion from the ground level to implement the scheme — Rythu Bharosa in Telangana — in delivering financial assistance to farmers. The Congress government is farmer's friendly, and we will give top priority to agriculture,” the minister said.The state government has decided to set up a panel to formulate rules and procedures for the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

The panel is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka as the chairman, and ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy are its members.



“The government is committed to the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme as mentioned in the election manifesto, the ministerial sub-committee has decided to listen to the views of all sections of people in all districts regarding the scheme. We will pay the funds for Rythu Bharosa from the taxes collected from the people. That is why the public government has decided to know the opinions of the people," Srinivasa Reddy said.



The minister said a comprehensive report will be submitted to the government after considering the opinions collected from the people through workshops in the old ten districts.

“The district tour will take place on July 10 in Khammam, July 11 in Adilabad, July 12 in Mahabubnagar, July 15 in Warangal, July 16 in Sangareddy, July 18 in Nizamabad, July 19 in Karimnagar, July 22 in Nalgonda and July 23 in Rangareddy,” he said.



