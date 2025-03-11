Telangana Gov wants adopted village to be role model in country

Warangal: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, during a visit to his adopted Kondaparthi village in Mulugu district, on Tuesday, said that there was a need for collective efforts to uplift the lot of the tribal community.

The Governor began his visit by unveiling the statues of tribal leaders Komuram Bheem and Birsa Munda. He inaugurated digital classrooms at a local school and an Anganwadi centre. He unveiled new units established at a combined cost of Rs 7.84 lakh and a stitching machine unit worth Rs 7.76 lakh. He also remotely launched agricultural motors for the village.

Addressing a gathering in the village, Governor Varma said despite being a small village, Kondaparthi can stand as a role model of development in the country. He stressed the need for small industries in the village to promote women’s empowerment.

Drawing a parallel with the success of Amul in Gujarat, he expressed hope that Kondaparthi could establish a similar reputation for its spice, turmeric, and masala units.

He emphasised the importance of community service for societal growth and expressed joy in seeing the digital classrooms and students’ proficiency in English.

“Since tribals have lagged behind, it is essential for all officials to work together for the development of this village. I was delighted to see children speaking in English. Our aim should be to turn Kondaparthi into a role model for the entire country. Coming from a tribal family myself, I can relate to the challenges faced by this community. Our village, when I was young, was just like Kondaparthi. The spices, masala and turmeric produced here should be recognised as unique brands,” he said.

He noted good prospects for chili farming in the region and suggested that Kondaparthi's chili powder should gain reputation.

Calling for Kondaparthi to become an example of the "Developed India" vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor urged the residents to make the village a role model for others to follow.

The Governor stated that he had adopted Kondaparthi in order to make it a model village. He said he also visits other remote tribal villages to support their development. He mentioned that he had adopted seven tribal villages in the state and is working towards turning them into examples of progress.

He assured the villagers that the state government, along with the district administration is dedicated to tribal welfare and economic development. Establishment of small industries would generate income enabling tribal people to achieve economic prosperity, he added.

He mentioned that he, along with minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, was committed to supporting the tribal community, emphasising that all are children of the land.

People exhibited traditional dance, adding cultural charm to the event. Later, the Governor, accompanied by Seethakka, collector T.S. Diwakar, SP Shabarish offered prayers to tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma at Medaram.