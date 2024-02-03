Telangana Excise Officials Destroy 3,000 Litres Of Illicit Liquor

Hyderabad: The state excise officials destroyed over 3,000 litres of illicit liquor and 3,000 kg of raw materials used in the manufacturing of the banned substance at the Hayathnagar excise station, here on Saturday.

The illegal distilleries were set up in Saroornagar and Rangareddy district by an Odisha-based group and have caused loss of ₹ 8 crore to the state exchequer, an official said.

Excise inspector T. Lakshman Goud said 358 cartons containing the raw material for the banned liquor were seized from a distillery unit in Saroornagar recently.

The contraband was destroyed in the presence of senior excise officials using a JCB excavator.

Later, the officials dumped the contraband into Musi river.

The decision to destroy the seized material was taken after the Forensic Science Laboratory reports stated it contained harmful chemicals which could cause side-effects to consumers.

Officials also said 1,050 kg of Nalla Bellam (black jiggery) and 35 bags of black gum (each bag weighing 30 kg) was dumped in a pit at the excise station premises. These substances were seized during raids on illegal units.