Telangana DGP calls for review of new criminal laws

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender on Saturday highlighted the need for continuous review mechanisms to address the initial challenges encountered in the implementation of the New Criminal Laws.



The DGP was the chief guest at the workshop to review Implementation of New Criminal Laws held at the RBVRR Telangana Police Academy (TGPA)



Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that workshops like these were essential for officers to gain a better understanding of the new legal landscape, helping to navigate both the positive aspects and the practical difficulties we have encountered over the last three months.



Abhilasha Bisht, Director, TGPA, emphasized the importance of frequent training workshops, particularly for leadership roles in law enforcement. “New laws can be complex and challenging to enforce without adequate training. Leaders and managers must be equipped to guide their teams effectively through these transitions. Frequent workshops enable law enforcement to familiarize themselves with legal reforms and address critical areas, including the operational and logistical challenges in the field," she added.



The CID Chief Shikha Goel addressed issues in a comprehensive presentation, responding to questions and practical concerns raised by field officers during the initial implementation phase.



The event was moderated by law faculty from NALSAR and other leading law institutions, fostering a collaborative dialogue between law enforcement and legal experts. The workshop underscored the need for senior police leadership to participate in such training, ensuring that officers across the state are well-prepared to deal with the complexities introduced by the new laws. Training workshops also provide a platform for identifying systemic gaps and developing solutions to improve the efficiency and fairness of law enforcement.