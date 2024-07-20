Telangana Declared 100% Open Defecation Free, 73 Years After Independence

Hyderabad: Telangana has achieved the status of 100 per cent open defecation free (ODF) state, thanks to the big push given by the Swachh Bharat Mission from 2014-15 to 2019-2020.

According to the 2011 census, 52.5 per cent of households in Telangana had access to individual household latrines (IHHL), while the remaining 47.5 per cent were using community latrines, sharing neighbour’s toilets, or practising open defecation.

In urban areas in Telangana, 90 per cent of households had private latrines, which was a better coverage than the national average for urban areas, which was at 81 per cent. The remaining 10 percent of households in the urban areas used open spaces for defecation.

In the rural areas of the state, according to the Swachh Bharat Mission data, only 25.5 per cent households had private latrines at the beginning of 2014-15, while 74.5 per cent or 39,71,924 households used community latrines, sharing neighbour’s toilets, or practising open defecation.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the government in Telangana constructed 1,25,165 private latrines during 2014-15, 2,30,112 in 2015-16, 497,881 in 2016-17, 14,98,688 in 2017-18, 4,48,713 in 2018-19 and 1,56,821 in 2019-20, achieving 100 open defecation free (ODF) status.