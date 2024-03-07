Telangana creates new record in power supply

Hyderabad: The Telangana DISCOMS have created a new record in the electricity supply. For the first time in the history of the state, the two Discoms in the state supplied the highest ever of 298.19 million units of power on a single day on March 6 ( Wednesday).

Till now, 297.98 million units supplied on March 14, last year had been the highest record in the state. Yesterday, the distributory companies surpassed this record.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated the power officials for achieving the record.

The power supplying companies already made elaborate arrangements to meet the increasing power demand during the upcoming summer season.