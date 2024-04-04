Telangana Courts Tesla: Electric Vehicle Giant Eyes State for Manufacturing Hub





The government of Telangana is intensifying its pursuit of pursuing electric vehicle giant Tesla to set up a manufacturing plant in the state.In a tweet on X (formerly know as Twitter), Sridhar Babu Duddilla, Minister for IT,E&C, Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, wrote,"Since December 2023 the government of Telangana has been actively focusing on major investment opportunities by global giants, and as part of this focus we have been studying and tracking Tesla's planned investment initiatives in India."

— Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) April 4, 2024

He further wrote, "We have been making all out efforts to bring Tesla to Telangana for some time. Telangana with it's Industry friendly policy, is working with a progressive and futuristic vision by creating a world class Infrastructure and hassle free permissions system to enable best in class companies like TESLA to do business in Telangana. Our team is continuing the dialogue and discussions with Tesla by putting in all efforts for Tesla to establish their plant in Telangana."



Landing Tesla's commitment would be a major pat on the back for Telangana and propel it to becoming a prominent electric vehicle hub. It could further raise interest from allied industries and suppliers looking to set up operations nearby. As deadlines for emissions targets loom, the race to attract projects from green tech leaders worldwide is one.



