Telangana Congress' 'Chargesheet' Against BJP

Hyderabad: Ahead of the May 13 Lok Sabha polls in Telangana, the Congress on Thursday released a 'chargesheet' on the BJP-led government at the Centre for failing to support the sate.

The chargesheet highlights “injustice done to Telangana” in the allotment of funds, water allocation in river Krishna, non-allocation of medical colleges, IIM, IIIT etc. TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released the chargesheet in the presence of ministers and senior party leaders at Gandhi Bhavan.

The chargesheet, "10 years of deceit, 100 years of destruction" points out the BJP's failures with regard to bringing back black money stashed in Swiss banks, crediting Rs 15 lakh in each Jan Dhan account of the poor, and providing 20 crore jobs at the rate of two crore jobs per year.

It highlighted Telangana state receiving 43 paise from the Centre on every rupee it contributed to the Centre in the form of taxes, one lakh farmers committing suicide across the country, not sanctioning major educational institution to Telangana, allocating higher share to Andhra Pradesh in the Krishna water, failure to set up Bayyaram steel factory, Kazipet railway coach factory and according 'national status' to Palamur-Rangareddy lift irrigation project.

The chargesheet took a dig at the BJP government for increasing debt burden on the country from Rs 55 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 183 lakh crore in 2024, for increasing domestic LPG price to Rs 1,200, petrol, diesel prices to over Rs 100 per litre, rise in prices of essential commodities such as tur dal to Rs 180 per kg and edible oil to Rs 180 per kg.

The chargesheet focused on how the BJP government deceived Telangana state by not implementing the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 with regard to setting up of industries, educational institutions etc.

It alleges discrimination against Telangana by cutting state's tax devolution by 27 per cent and points out that Telangana receives just 43 paise from Centre on every rupee it contributes to Centre, while Bihar was getting Rs 7.06, Uttar Pradesh Rs 2.73, Assam Rs 2.63, Madhya Pradesh Rs 2.42.

The BJP government blocked payments to Telangana state amounting to Rs 4,000 crore in GST compensation, Rs 24,205 crore grant recommended by Niti Aayog, Rs 1,800 crore backward areas development grant, it alleged.

The other Telangana-specific issues raised in chargesheet include scrapping of ITIR-Hyderabad project resulting in loss of 13.9 lakh jobs and Rs 2.19 lakh crore investments, neglecting the setting up of Hyderabad-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Warangal industrial corridors, Fab City, Narayanpur Handloom Park, Adilabad CCI cement factory.