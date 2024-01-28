Telangana CM to Launch Congress Lok Sabha Campaign at Indravelli

Hyderabad: TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch the Congress campaign for the Lok Sabha polls on February 2 at Indravelli in Adilabad district, site of the massacre of Gond tribals in 1981 and the place where the Goddess Nagoba temple is located.



Indravelli also holds sentimental value for Revanth Reddy. He addressed his first public meeting as TPCC president in August 2021 in Indravelli, titled Dalitha Girijana Dandora.

The Indravelli event will be Revanth Reddy's first public meeting after he assumed charge as Chief Minister of Telangana on December 7 last. His campaign launch previously scheduled for January 26 was postponed due to his prior engagements.





Party sources said that Revanth Reddy would perform a special puja at the Nagoba temple before launching his campaign. Congress MLAs and leaders were asked to mobilise people from all the Assembly constituencies of the undivided Adilabad district area for the meeting.

The TPCC political affairs committee (PAC) is expected to meet on January 30 at Gandhi Bhavan to initiate the process of identifying candidates for Lok Sabha polls.

Tribal welfare minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, incharge minister for combined Adilabad district, will hold a review meeting with Congress MLAs and party leaders of the district here on Monday to review the arrangements for the meeting. The target is to mobilise one lakh people.



