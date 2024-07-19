Telangana CM Revanth to Tour US, S. Korea for Investments

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will visit US and South Korea at the head of a delegation from August 3 to 11 to attract investments to Telangana, official sources said on Friday. Minister D. Sridhar Babu and senior officials from IT and industries departments will comprise the delegation.

Sources added that Revanth Reddy will meet leadership teams of multinational companies and invite them to invest in Telangana. Some announcements on major investments and signing of memoranda of understanding are expected during the tour.



This will be Revanth Reddy's second foreign trip to attract investments after he assumed office in December 2023. Sources said that the state delegation will first travel to the South Korean capital of Seoul. It will then travel to the US to meet business leaders in New York, Dallas and San Francisco, and address the Telugu diaspora in New Jersey.



Sources added that the CM will would leadership teams of companies including life sciences, consumer products, technology and electric vehicles (EVs) in the US. In South Korea, the CM will meet top-level executives of firms in electronics, textiles, life sciences and EVs.



The CM is expected to promote the proposed pharma clusters along ORR and RRR, seeking investments into MSMEs sector, technology and life sciences sectors.



In January this year, the CM led a delegation to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum summit to meet investors for Telangana. The CM also visited London and Dubai as part of his tour to examine River Thames in London to develop Musi Riverfront project and to examine infrastructure projects in Dubai.

in Dubai.



Revanth Reddy's first trip to Davos fetched Rs 40,000 crore investments for Telangana with several MNCs announcing that they would launch operations in the state. This is the highest ever investment secured by Telangana during the annual WEF summit in Davos.

