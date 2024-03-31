Telangana CM Revanth Tells Officials to Ensure Uninterrupted Power and Drinking Water Supply in Summer

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply and regular drinking water across the state in view of the increased heat conditions early in the summer. He said that the government had made available the required power to meet the growing demand and officials should be on high alert to avoid power cuts.

The Chief Minister was reviewing the power supply and drinking water situation with senior officials of the departments concerned at the Secretariat here on Saturday.

Reddy said that electricity supply had set a record compared to the previous year. He appreciated discoms for supplying electricity without imposing power cuts in March when there was unprecedented demand for power. He credited deputy chief minister and energy minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and energy officials for this.

Compared to last year, the electricity supply has increased significantly this summer. The average power load is 9712 MW. Peak demand of 14,000 to 15,000 MW was reported in the last two weeks. Electricity officials project that the power demand will remain the same till the second week of April.



The Chief Minister asked officials to ensure supply of drinking water without any interruption and prevent crops from drying up and students preparing for annual examinations should not suffer.



An average of 239.19 million units (MU) of power was being supplied per day from January to March in 2023. In the first three months of this year, the energy department supplied an average of 251.59 MU every day. This year, the government had supplied 308.54 MU on March 14, against 297.89 MU on the same day last year.

The supply of quality power in Greater Hyderabad limits has also improved as compared to last year.



He urged officials to utilise local water resources for drinking water needs in April, May and June, including bore wells and wells for drinking water purposes apart from tapping all nearby water sources. Reddy instructed district collectors to prepare an action plan whereby people do not suffer any water crisis in summer.



A senior officer at the district level will be appointed as a special officer to oversee immediate actions to address drinking water problems. He called for a village-wise drinking water action plan. Water tanks should be made available in all municipalities and municipal corporations, he said. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to ensure that the water tankers booked by the consumers reach the destination within 12 hours.