Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Extends Srirama Navami Greetings

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended warm greetings to the people of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of Srirama Navami. He prayed to Lord Sita Ramachandra Swamy of Bhadrachalam for the prosperity and happiness of all citizens across the nation.



In a directive to officials, the Chief Minister emphasised the significance of organising Sri Rama Navami celebrations on a grand scale to illuminate the essence of Bhadradri Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy to the entire nation. He instructed authorities to ensure meticulous arrangements at the Bhadrachalam temple to ensure a hassle-free darshan experience for devotees during the festivities.



