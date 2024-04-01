Telangana CM Revanth Hopeful of Big Win in Zaheerabad

Sangareddy: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that Congress would get the highest margin of victory in the Zaheerabad constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. Surveys showed that the winds were in favour of the Congress in Zaheerabad, which consists of seven Assembly constituencies of Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts, he said.

He was speaking at a review meeting of Zaheerabad constituency in Hyderabad on Sunday. Party Zaheerabad candidate Suresh Kumar Shetkar, minister Damodar C. Rajanarsimha, and senior leaders Mohammad Ali Shabbir, Madanmohan Rao, Sanjeev Reddy, Chandrasekhar, Enugu Ravinder Reddy, and Sangareddy and Kamareddy district Congress committee presidents T. Nirmala Reddy and Kailas Srinivas Rao were present at the meeting.

According to Congress sources, Revanth Reddy said that the Congress’ Six Guarantees will benefit all sections of people.

Zaheerabad MP B.B. Patil’s performance came for discussion. His dismal track record as BRS MP and his candidature as a BJP nominee would boost the Congress prospects, the participants opined.

Reddy urged party leaders and cadre to ensure that the highest number of MP seats should be won in Telangana state.