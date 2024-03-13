Telangana CM Hosts Iftar party at LB Stadium

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief minister A Revanth Reddy will hold the state government’s Iftar party at LB Stadium, Fateh Maidan on Friday, March 15.

Mohammed Ali Shabbir advisor to the state government for SC, ST, OBC, and Minorities welfare, Syed Azmatullah Hussaini, Chairman of the Telangana Waqf Board, TS Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Hamdan, Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Chairman of the Telangana State Haj Committee, Mohd. Obedulla Kothwal Chairman of Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC), Tafseer Iqbal, Special Secretary to the Government & Commissioner, Minority Welfare Department, Shahnawaz Qasim secretary to Telangana CM along with officials of the different departments visited LB stadium to look arrangements ahead of the CM Ravent Reddy’s iftar party on Wednesday.



