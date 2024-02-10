Telangana Budget Today

Hyderabad: Cabinet meeting to approve Budget 2024-25 begins in Assembly Committee hall. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, ministers attended the meeting. The Congress-led government will introduce the vote-on account budget in the Assembly today.

The Telangana budget is scheduled to be presented in the Assembly on February 10 at 12 noon, as announced by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Friday. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is set to introduce the budget in the Assembly.

Former Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the Assembly for the first time as the Opposition leader today.