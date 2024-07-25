Telangana Budget 2024-25: Uttam Praises Allocations for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy welcomed the Telangana Budget 2024-25, presented by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. He stated that the budget demonstrates a clear vision for Hyderabad's transformation into a world-class city.

Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasised that the significant budgetary allocations and well-defined projects addressing key challenges reflect the Congress government's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Hyderabad's residents and solidifying its position as a leading economic and cultural hub.

"The Telangana budget has placed Hyderabad at the forefront of its development agenda, allocating a substantial Rs 10,000 crores to transform the state capital into a modern, sustainable, and citizen-centric metropolis. The budget outlines a multi-pronged approach, addressing key areas such as infrastructure, transportation, disaster management, and environmental rejuvenation," he said.

Further, Uttam Kumar Reddy mentioned that the Congress Government proposes to expand the Metro Rail by developing 78.4 km of five extended corridors with an outlay of Rs 24,042 crores. This expansion will connect key areas, including the Old City and Shamshabad Airport, providing citizens with a convenient and efficient mode of transportation. The budget also proposes developing Nagole, LB Nagar, and Chandrayanagutta stations as interchanges, further enhancing connectivity.

Minister Uttam also welcomed the allocation of significant funds to strengthen civic bodies responsible for Hyderabad's development. These include Rs 3,065 crore for GHMC, Rs 500 crore for HMDA, and Rs 3,385 crore for the Metro Water Works. He said these funds would enable the civic bodies to enhance services and infrastructure. Similarly, the allocations of Rs 200 crore for HYDRAA, Rs 100 crore for extending the Metro to the airport, Rs 200 crore for ORR development, Rs 500 crore for the extension of the Metro to the Old City, Rs 50 crore for MMTS, and Rs 1,500 crores for the Musi Riverfront project would boost development in all areas, including the Old City.

The Musi River, once the city's lifeline, has suffered from neglect and pollution. He said that the Musi Riverfront Development project, modelled after the Thames Riverfront Project in London, would rejuvenate the river and its surrounding areas.

Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that establishing HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency) would serve as a model for the entire country to ensure a coordinated and effective disaster response mechanism.

Minister Uttam welcomed the allocation of Rs 22,301 crores for the irrigation department. He said these funds would ensure the completion of six pending irrigation projects, which are in the final stages of completion. As announced in the budget speech, 12 projects would be completed in the next financial year. Furthermore, he said the budget would be utilised to properly maintain existing large, medium, and small projects in the state.

He also clarified that there was no reduction in the overall budget for the irrigation department.

"The reduction in the overall budget appears to be due to the expected decrease in the loan interest repayment burden, as the State Government is negotiating with financial institutions. In fact, the scheme budget has increased from Rs 9,381 crores in 2023-24 to Rs 10,829 crores in 2024-25," the Irrigation Minister explained.

He also welcomed the allocation of Rs 3,836 crores for the Civil Supplies Department. He noted that the budget speech covered how the Congress Government, during the last six months, recovered Rs 450 crores from defaulting millers and initiated action under the Revenue Recovery Act against 60 millers for collecting Rs 509 crores in arrears. Additionally, the Civil Supplies Department was able to secure Rs 3,561.64 crores in dues from the Central Government and FCI, while the department's loans were reduced by Rs 1,323.86 crores.

He also praised the Deputy CM for allocating Rs 72,659 crores for agriculture and allied sectors, including Rs 31,000 crores for the crop loan waiver alone.

Overall, he said that the full budget presented today promises a bright future for present and future generations of Telangana.

