Telangana Budget 2024-25: Rs 100 cr set aside for Metro-airport link

Hyderabad: The government on Thursday allocated Rs 100 crore in the state Budget for the extension of the Metro Rail to the Shamshabad airport. The government also allocated Rs 50 crore for the MMTS.

The government also allocated Rs 500 crore for Hyderabad Metro Rail and Rs 500 crore for extension of Metro Rail up to the Old City.

The government, which is keen to promote usage of electric vehicles to reduce carbon footprint, proposed 100 more EV charging stations, taking the total to 525.

The government said one of the major problems in the city is its traffic. One of the ways to tackle this problem is to strengthen the public transport network and Metro Rail.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the finance minister, presenting the Budget said the government has become wiser with the experience of the first phase of the Metro Rail that runs across three corridors. “Our government has re-examined the second phase proposals and modified them accordingly. Apart from catering for the needs of various sections of society, the Metro will ensure equitable development of various parts of the city,” Bhatti said.

The government has proposed to develop 78.4 km of five extended corridors with an outlay of Rs 24,042 crore. Metro Rail will be extended to Old City and will be connected to airport at Shamshabad.

Similarly, it plans to extend the present corridors from Nagole to LB Nagar, develop Nagole, LB Nagar and Chandrayanagutta stations as interchange stations. It is also planning to extend the facility from Miyapur to Patancheru, LB Nagar to Hayatnagar.

