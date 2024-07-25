Hyderabad: In view of the increasing power demand from industry, agriculture and other sectors, the Congress government announced the construction of 11 extra high tension (EHT) sub-stations and 31 extra high voltage (EHV) power transformers in the current financial year with an investment of ₹ 3,037 crore.

Presenting the budget in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka made the announcement of the new infrastructure for the power sector. “It would greatly help in reducing the transmission losses and strengthen the grid network,” he said.

Bhatti also made it clear that providing uninterrupted power supply to agriculture, industry and other sectors was one of the main priorities of the government.

Allocating ₹ 16,410 crore for Transco and the distribution companies, Bhatti said the government was focusing on maintaining financial discipline in electricity corporations that were derailed due to the laxity of the previous BRS government.

The measures initiated by the Congress state government had helped provide uninterrupted electricity 24 hours a day even during the peak summer, Bhatti noted. “With this, the misleading statements of the Opposition that our government cannot deliver its promises fell flat,” he said while presenting the Budget.

Bhatti also announced that an energy policy with emphasis on non-conventional and pollution-free power generation will be announced soon. This policy will have a plan not just to meet the needs of our state but also achieve surplus power.

To achieve sustainable development with an equal focus to protect the environment, the Congress government will give highest priority to solar energy in the new energy policy, Bhatti stated.

Announcing the launch of TGEV mobile app to make charging facilities easily accessible to people, Bhatti announced that the government would set up 100 additional electric-vehicle charging stations in addition to the 450 in place. The government promotes electric vehicles as part of pollution prevention measures, he said.