Telangana: BRS mayor’s social media post creates a stir within party

Karimnagar: A social media post by Karimnagar mayor Y. Sunil Rao of BRS wishing union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the latter’s birthday had caused ripples within the political circles in Karimnagar district on Thursday.













The post carries a picture of Sunil Rao conveying his birthday wishes to Bandi Sanjay.Earlier too, the city mayor had met Bandi Sanjay Kumar during the latter’s maiden visit to Karimnagar after assuming charge as the union minister. Sunil Kumar lauded the Karimnagar MP for supporting the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) by securing central funds under the Smart City project.BRS leaders are peeved over the city mayor posting his photos without the pictures of either BRS party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao or party working president K.T. Rama Rao or the BRS symbol in the background.The party leaders feel when Sunil Rao has decided to join the BJP, he should quit BRS and declare his allegiance to the BJP, without making a show of him moving closer to BJP leaders.“Sunil Rao is insulting BRS party by playing cheap politics,” one of the party leaders stated.In a related instance, a tension atmosphere prevailed when followers of BRS MLA and former minister Gangula Kamalakar objected to BJP activists putting up flexi boards and banners near to the Lower Manair Dam camp office conveying birthday wishes to union minister Bandi Sanjay.A heated argument took place between cadres of both the parties. However, BRS activists did not allow BJP workers to put up of the flexi panels.Meanwhile, Bonala Saikumar, a resident of Padiri village in Yellareddypet mandal, and a hard core follower of the union minister, visited Puri and got a sand sculpture made of Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the beach on the occasion of the latter’s birthday.