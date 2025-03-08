Telangana BJP MPs Skip Govt Meeting, Cite Late Notice

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP welcomed the government’s initiative to hold a meeting with all MPs from the state on important issues and developmental projects pending with the Centre, but its MPs stayed away citing scheduling issues.

The BJP said its MPs were unable to attend the meeting as they are pre-engaged in Women’s Day celebrations in their constituencies, and said they would attend any future meetings if informed in advance.

In a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, BJP Telangana president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said that the state government was aware that the MPs needed preparation time for such meetings. He said that the BJP MPs had received invitations only on Friday night.

Kishan Reddy said the Centre was committed to the development of Telangana and had funded the state with over Rs 10 lakh crore in the last 10 years. The centre would work with the same commitment and dedication for the welfare of people in Telangana in future too, Kishan Reddy said.