Invest in Tier-2 Cities of Telangana: CM Revanth at BioAsia2024

Hyderabad: Chief MinisterA. Revanth Reddy made it clear that Telangana state is the preferable destination for investments and the government is ready to provide all facilities to set up industries in Hyderabad as well as in the districts. On the sidelines of BioAsia 2024 conference, representatives of many countries had a special meeting with the Chief Minister at the HICC in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Revanth Reddy briefed the delegates about the geographical conditions of Telangana and other important issues. Hyderabad is blessed with unity in diversity and the law and ordered is maintained strictly. As the city of Hyderabad is already a leader in IT and pharma sectors , the Chief Minister said that the government is making efforts to promote the city as number one in other fields also. The pharma industry had grown up in Hyderabad after the Congress leadership took initiative. Adequate transport facility is also developed across Telangana. It will take just one and half hour to reach any place in the state from Hyderabad International Airport, the CM explained.

CM Revanth Reddy suggested to the representatives to invest in Tier-2 towns as well. The CM also explained the Regional Ring Road will be completed in the next three years. Western Australia Minister Sanderson said that they are ready to invest in the Healthcare sector. She explained to CM Revanth Reddy that India's first commercial office is being opened in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister also explained to the representatives of Western Australia the investment potential in healthcare, health tourism and health skilling.

World Economic Forum MD Jeremy Jurgens also called on CM Revanth Reddy. The Chief Minister advised to invest in the agricultural sector and focus mainly on commercial crops. The CM explained the Telangana's soil quality is fit to grow 26 types of crops and there is a good demand for organic products in the future. The Chief Minister informed Jeremy Jurgens the Telangana Government is preparing digital health profile of all residents in the state. CM Revanth Reddy suggested to Belgium Ambassador Dedir Vander Hasak to invest in green hydrogen sector. Some other industrialists came forward to invest in the Semiconductor sector. The Chief Minister assured them that the government will provide required infrastructure including land to those who come forward to set up industries. . IT Minister Sridhar Babu and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

