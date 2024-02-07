Telangana: 800 bereaved families of RTC employees given employment

Hyderabad: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday said that the government has made more than 800 appointments under compassionate grounds. The bereaved family members of RTC employees who died in various accidents were inducted into the corporation, he said.



The Minister was the chief guest at the passing out parade of the TSRTC constables of the 8th battalion at Kondapur. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the government gives priority to the welfare of employees in government departments. He also handed over appointment orders to some constable at the programme. “Efforts will be made to restore RTC as the top-notch transport company in the state."

“RTC faced many problems due to Covid 19 pandemic. The government will help the corporation in overcoming them. Through Mahalakshmi, the government is offering free travel to women in Telangana. So far, 14.5 crore women have travelled free with zero tickets. The government will take steps to purchase new buses and hire new staff," he said.