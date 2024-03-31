Technology Professionals Need to Come Up with AI Solutions to Tackle Cyber Crimes: Shikha Goel

Hyderabad: Additional DGP Shikha Goel, director of the TS Cyber Security Bureau, on Saturday urged developers to come up with artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions and tools which could help the law enforcement agencies to tackle cybercrime.



Speaking at the AI Days 2024, a two-day conference on AI and machine learning with the ‘AI4Society’ at JNTU in Hyderabad, Goel AI was revolutionising every sector and had immense powers of transformations in every field including law enforcement. But, criminals could also use AI.



“We are aware that neither do we have the bandwidth, expertise, knowledge nor the resources to understand implications of AI on crime, law and order and peace in the society. Therefore, we need support from organisations, professionals to provide innovative AI tools,” Goel said.



She stated that there were areas like recognition and exploration tools, prediction and analysis, and communications, where AI could help the police. “We have a wealth of data available with us but how to analyse and use it for predicting crime, whether it is information-sharing or communications, is high on the complexity scale. AI developers can choose any of these combinations to come up with solutions which can help,” she added.



Y. Kiran Chandra, founder, Swecha, which organised the event, said the conference aimed at unveiling the AI potential for common people. “We have launched Telugu AI voice assistant, an artificial intelligence Telugu model, which was built close to 15 lakh voices, ” he said.

A live demo using the Telugu AI Voice Assistant was done to remotely operate the water pumps in farms, at the conference. He said the conference was being attended by over 2,000 IT professionals, academics, research scholars, and students.



