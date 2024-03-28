TD’s Vemireddy Couple Start Campaign from Rama Teertham

Tirupati: Former Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife Prashanti Reddy, candidates of the Telugu Desam from Nellore Lok Sabha and Kovur Assembly seats respectively, kicked off their joint election campaign from Rama Teertham in Vidavaluru mandal of Nellore district on Wednesday.



Addressing a public rally on the occasion, Prabhakar Reddy accused ruling YSRC government of neglecting the development of Nellore district during the past five years. In this context, he said it is time for Andhra Pradesh to once again come under the leadership of TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.



Outlining TD's "six guarantees," the LS candidate vowed to implement welfare measures for the underprivileged if elected, without compromising overall development. Speaking on the occasion, Prashanti emphasised on political unity at the state and central levels through "double-engine governments." She maintained that NDA should rule the centre while TD must form the government in Andhra Pradesh for seamless development of the state.



The Kovur candidate urged party workers, including recent YSRC defectors, to unite and ensure TD's resounding victory in the forthcoming electoral battle. Responding to remarks that she is the second wife of Prabhakar Reddy, Prashanti clarified her background. She pointed out that she had been initially married to Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy's brother Harshavardhan Reddy. But after becoming a widow, she married Prabhakar with the consent of both the families as well as her children from the first marriage. She introduced herself as a daughter and sister of constituency people.