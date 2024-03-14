TDP Activist Allegedly Nabbed in Geethanjali Death Case

VIJAYAWADA: In a sudden escalation of events in the ongoing YSR Congress government's mega housing scheme beneficiary, Gulti Geethanjali death case in Tenali, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, police arrested prominent Telugu Desam social media activist and follower of TD leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao Pasumarthi Rambabu. The case, which has gripped the region, took a new turn as Rambabu was taken into custody in Vijayawada, leading to a wave of controversy and allegations from both sides. The police stated that Geetanjali committed suicide due to social media trolling of TD activists and supporters.

According to the reports, when police arrived at Rambabu's residence on Thursday morning, they requested him to accompany them, but in vain hence police took him into custody for questioning.

Showing solidarity, TD leaders took to social media to express their outrage at the arrest. TD leaders said that lawyers are working to help Rambabu from the illegal case.